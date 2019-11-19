The influx of social media in our daily lives has led to some interesting developments. For artists, however, it can certainly take a toll. Especially when the expectation for constant updates reaches critical mass. Ski Mask The Slump God has recently been on the receiving end of it, having been presumably bombarded with dissatisfied XXXTentacion fans to the point where a statement of sorts was necessary. Today, Ski took to IG to issue a reminder that grief can manifest beyond a computer screen, reiterating that Triple X will always remain with him.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"I Miss X Every Dam Day I Don't Got To Post Him To Prove That So Don't Ask," he writes, via his IG story. It's sad to see Ski come out with such a statement, with the implication being that of a defensive position. The idea that one can lose a friend through an act of violence only to have their mourning process gatekept is a disturbing thought. We can only hope Ski doesn't let the naysayers get to him, especially regarding this delicate topic.

Rest in peace to XXXTentacion, and show some love to The Slump God.