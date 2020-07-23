Ski Mask The Slump God has been relatively quiet, though occasional in-studio updates do indicate that he's been steadily working on some new material. And though it could still be a while before we see a true follow-up to Stokeley, it seems like Ski Mask is gearing up to whip up some slight momentum. Yesterday, the dexterous rapper took to Instagram to announce a brand new single called "Burn The Hoods," which is set to arrive tomorrow complete with a Cole Bennett-directed video clip.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

From the look of it, the video appears to depict Ski Mask channeling his inner warrior, drawing a blade and engaging in a bloody melee against several doomed members of the Klu Klux Klan. The instrumental's introduction builds for a brief moment, giving the impression that we're in for a blistering ride -- though don't expect it to last very long, as this is the Slump God we're talking about.

"FRIDAY YOU GET A NEW SONG FROM ME , BUT UNDERSTAND THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING," he captions, providing hope that a full-length project is on the way. In the meantime, however, we're happy to check in on this new drop, if only to see what he's been cooking up during these past few months. Are you excited to see a new project from Ski Mask?