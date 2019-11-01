Ski Mask The Slump God Goes Absolutely Bonkers On "Carbonated Water"

It's not uncommon to hear this new generation of rap critics lament a "similarity" in sound, particularly in emerging artists. Yet Ski Mask The Slump God has bucked the trend in a major way. Since his first arrival onto the scene with "Catch Me Outside," a madcap take on a Timbo & Missy Elliot classic, the Slump God solidified himself as a zany and original character in an overwhelmingly expansive cast. Though some might have expected him to explode beyond his current status, Ski Mask has remained a fascinating artist, consistently explosive in his delivery.

Today marks the arrival of "Carbonated Water," a Ronny J produced banger tailor-made for his intensity. One thing you've gotta love about Ski Mask is his commitment to his outlandish sense of humor, one that features no shortage of Geek-friendly references. The musical equivalent to a hallucinogenic Saturday morning cartoon binge, Ski Mask's "Carbonated Water" is a reminder that the Slump God is gearing up for something monumental.

Quotable Lyrics

Pussy makin' sounds like a otter tail in water

Why you try to hit me? Like I was a driver

Lucky things on me, n***a, like I play Frogger

Yes I try to lick her, I'ma egg nog her

Try to kick it with her, Messi, no soccer

Spongebob pet, Gary, I'm a slimy motherfucker

Lookin' for a Fairly Odd mother, like my name Crocker

Green Goblin, no, the Grinch, stealin' out the stockings