mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ski Mask The Slump God Goes Absolutely Bonkers On "Carbonated Water"

Mitch Findlay
November 01, 2019 10:35
163 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Carbonated Water
Ski Mask the Slump God
Produced by Ronny J

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ski Mask The Slump God is uncompromising.


It's not uncommon to hear this new generation of rap critics lament a "similarity" in sound, particularly in emerging artists. Yet Ski Mask The Slump God has bucked the trend in a major way. Since his first arrival onto the scene with "Catch Me Outside," a madcap take on a Timbo & Missy Elliot classic, the Slump God solidified himself as a zany and original character in an overwhelmingly expansive cast. Though some might have expected him to explode beyond his current status, Ski Mask has remained a fascinating artist, consistently explosive in his delivery. 

Today marks the arrival of "Carbonated Water," a Ronny J produced banger tailor-made for his intensity. One thing you've gotta love about Ski Mask is his commitment to his outlandish sense of humor, one that features no shortage of Geek-friendly references. The musical equivalent to a hallucinogenic Saturday morning cartoon binge, Ski Mask's "Carbonated Water" is a reminder that the Slump God is gearing up for something monumental. 

Quotable Lyrics

Pussy makin' sounds like a otter tail in water
Why you try to hit me? Like I was a driver
Lucky things on me, n***a, like I play Frogger
Yes I try to lick her, I'ma egg nog her
Try to kick it with her, Messi, no soccer
Spongebob pet, Gary, I'm a slimy motherfucker
Lookin' for a Fairly Odd mother, like my name Crocker
Green Goblin, no, the Grinch, stealin' out the stockings

Ski Mask the Slump God
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  163
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ski Mask the Slump God Ronny J
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ski Mask The Slump God Goes Absolutely Bonkers On "Carbonated Water"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject