Over and over again, Ski Mask the Slump God has been forced to recommence the grieving process. Throughout the last two years, he has lost so many of his young friends to drugs or gun violence, including both XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD. The Florida native makes it a point to eulogize the late XXXTentacion during all of his live shows, performing several of his songs and allowing the fans to take a moment to remember the young man. With the recent passing of Juice WRLD, the cycle has begun again for Ski Mask and he's getting a little tired of everyone questioning him on why he isn't always showing out for his friends that have passed away. He spoke on the matter today.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I Just Seen Someone Say Shouldn’t I Be Mourning My Friends," wrote the rapper on social media. "Please Shut The Fuck Up. I’m Suppose To Show Y’all I’m Sad All The Time ?" Ski Mask the Slump God has publicly issued statements on the passings of XXX, Juice WRLD, and others. While the 23-year-old is clearly having a difficult time with his emotions, he would like to be given the freedom to speak on things other than his friend's deaths. We should all respect that too.

Keep your head up, Ski. You've got this.