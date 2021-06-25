Ski Mask The Slump God Comes Through Blazing On "ADMIT IT"

Ski Mask the Slump God dropped off his latest mixtape Sin City today (June 25), marking his return from music after an extended hiatus. The last time we heard from Ski Mask was back in 2018 after he delivered his debut studio album Stokeley. He told Complex that admittedly, the deaths of XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD both impact him deeply, pushing him to take a break.

“I think it goes without saying, after everything that happened with both of my friends, Jah and Juice, it was natural for me to just kick out a little hiatus,” he told the publication back in July. A standout from the featureless, 9-track project from the Florida rapper's tape is the fiery cut "ADMIT IT."

First previewed to fans back in February of this year before being included in the trailer for the project, Ski Mask comes through with his signature aggressive flow as he spits over the minute-and-a-half long track.

Check out "ADMIT IT" and as usual, let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I flood my wrists with rocks, my very own obelisk

Lookin' like Madara how this Prada jacket fit

Tell 'em set the club up, Ski on the way, it lit, lit, lit

I set the bar high every time, now hurdle, b*tch

Hope opposition stay in line like compositions