Ski Mask The Slump God Battles The KKK In "Burn The Hoods" Music Video

During these politically-charged times, artists are using their platforms to share their concerns with bigotry, racism, inequity, and inequality. Some have spoken out directly while others have used their artistry to get their messages across, and it looks as if Ski Mask the Slump God has done the latter. On Friday (July 24), he shared his new single "Burn the Hoods" alongside an accompanying music video that clearly shows how the Florida rapper is feeling about these current times.

As the Cole Bennett-directed clip opens, the rapper is seen standing in front of a burning Confederate flag. The woodsy video shows Ski and his crew attacking Ku Klux Klan members in an all-out riot in the middle of nowhere. You can also see that Ski Mask the Slump God and his friends have uniforms of their own as they wear all blue jumpers with the Ghostbusters logo. Check out the YoungKio-produced "Burn the Hoods" along with the music video and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

America sucks, U.S.A. to me, means us and don't touch (Uh-huh)

Like Big Time Rush, we four deep in the Jeep seats made out of crocodile nuts

In God we trust, Starsky and Hutch (Hutch)

Seein' police, then a n*gga gotta duck (Duck)

Said, "I'm skatin' on thin ice with no puck" (Yeah, yeah)

Ain't that funny? 'Cause a n*gga don't give no f*cks, okay