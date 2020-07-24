mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ski Mask The Slump God Battles The KKK In "Burn The Hoods" Music Video

Erika Marie
July 24, 2020 00:54
335 Views
104
12
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Burn The Hoods
Ski Mask the Slump God

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
70% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Ski Mask the Slump God goes toe-to-toe with the Ku Klux Klan in the visual to his new single "Burn the Hoods."


During these politically-charged times, artists are using their platforms to share their concerns with bigotry, racism, inequity, and inequality. Some have spoken out directly while others have used their artistry to get their messages across, and it looks as if Ski Mask the Slump God has done the latter. On Friday (July 24), he shared his new single "Burn the Hoods" alongside an accompanying music video that clearly shows how the Florida rapper is feeling about these current times.

As the Cole Bennett-directed clip opens, the rapper is seen standing in front of a burning Confederate flag. The woodsy video shows Ski and his crew attacking Ku Klux Klan members in an all-out riot in the middle of nowhere. You can also see that Ski Mask the Slump God and his friends have uniforms of their own as they wear all blue jumpers with the Ghostbusters logo. Check out the YoungKio-produced "Burn the Hoods" along with the music video and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

America sucks, U.S.A. to me, means us and don't touch (Uh-huh)
Like Big Time Rush, we four deep in the Jeep seats made out of crocodile nuts
In God we trust, Starsky and Hutch (Hutch)
Seein' police, then a n*gga gotta duck (Duck)
Said, "I'm skatin' on thin ice with no puck" (Yeah, yeah)
Ain't that funny? 'Cause a n*gga don't give no f*cks, okay

Ski Mask the Slump God
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  10  4
  12
  335
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ski Mask the Slump God
12 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ski Mask The Slump God Battles The KKK In "Burn The Hoods" Music Video
104
12
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject