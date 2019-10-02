Ski Mask The Slump God has taken it back to the Members Only days. Though it's been a minute since we've heard from Stokeley, well, with his last release being Stokeley. And yet Ski Mask has never stopped working. Case in point, the dexterous rapper's latest snippet, which he took to Twitter to share with the class. With the working title of "Carbonated Water," Ski's latest finds him delivering one of his craziest flows thus far, and that's saying a lot.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

With a lo-fi intensity evocative of the Members Only aesthetic (rest in peace XXXTentacion), Ski Mask spazzes like only he can. All the expected tropes are present, from the bookish references to rampant sexuality, executed with a confidence we haven't seen from Ski in a minute. It's unclear when he'll be dropping the full version, or if the gritty aesthetic will remain on the official version, but we can only hope to receive this one sooner rather than later.

Check out "Carbonated Water" now, courtesy of Sir Ski Mask's Twitter page. Are you still actively checking for some new Ski Mask music?