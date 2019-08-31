Nike's Shox sneaker line has seen a resurgence this year, as The Swoosh brought back multiple colorways of Vince Carter's Nike Shox BB4, as well as new Nike Shox R4 styles as part of a collaboration with Neymar Jr.

Nike has also brought back the Nike Shox TL, which will be featured as part of their latest collaboration with Skepta.

Skepta x Nike Shox TL/Nike

As seen in the official photos, the Shox TL comes equipped with a black upper accompanied by metallic silver swooshes and a black, patent leather striped detailing throughout. The kicks are highlighted by a system of University Red shox that are sandwiched between the upper and the black rubber outsole.

An official release date has not yet been confirmed but rumors suggest the kicks will be launching on Thursday, September 5 for the retail price of $200. Continue scrolling for the official images while we await more details.

