Skepta Welcomes J Hus To The Upper Tier On "What Do You Mean?"

J Hus' marked his return to public life with a welcome embrace from Drake at the 02 Arena. Since then, the Stratford ace has kept a low profile in and around that one "Daily Duppy" performance he produced in the month of April. Then without much notice, J Hus factored in the equation for Skepta's new album Ignorance is Bliss, on the 5th running track "What Do You Mean?" - an unprecedented first collabo for the dream pairing.

If you'll recall, J Hus's name does appear next to Lancey Foux's during Skepta's intro verse on "Bullet From A Gun," an instance in which the veteran emcee wisely forges new alliances with a changing of the guard fast approaching in the UK scene. Skepta has given us every indication that "What Do You Mean?" is a statement record that aids J Hus' cause: a desire to sit among the upperclassmen in UK hip-hop. The infamy that surrounds his presence is second only to Skeppy's barebone production on "What Do You Mean?". What do you make of it, comment below?

Quotable Lyrics:

You put me in a position that I don't wanna be in

We all make mistakes, I'm a human being

North Korean, Kim Jong-un when I spray the machine

You're on the other side if you ain't on my team.

- J Hus