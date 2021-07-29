Skepta Unites With J Balvin On "Nirvana"

Skepta recently announced the arrival of his upcoming EP All In, and today marks the arrival of his brand new single "Nirvana." Featuring the talents of J Balvin, Skeppy's latest is a low-key and relatively melodic look from the UK heavyweight rhymer. "Good pussy keep me awake," he raps, over a smooth guitar lick. "Got them big racks make the milk shake / and I don't discriminate, but if she a snack that's a dinner date."

Following Skepta's opening verse, J Balvin holds it down with the follow-up, adding an interesting contrast with some Spanish bars. Despite the language difference, the chemistry on wax is clear, and it should be interesting to see how much momentum "Nirvana" gains before the big EP drop. Speaking of which, look for Skepta's All In EP to drop off tomorrow, featuring additional guest appearances from Kid Cudi and Teezee.

How do you feel about Skepta and J Balvin's "Nirvana?"

