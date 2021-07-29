mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skepta Unites With J Balvin On "Nirvana"

Mitch Findlay
July 29, 2021 13:58
380 Views
00
0
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Image via YouTube

Nirvana
Skepta Feat. J Balvin

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Skepta unites with J Balvin for a new bilingual banger "Nirvana," set to appear on Skeppy's upcoming "All In" EP.


Skepta recently announced the arrival of his upcoming EP All In, and today marks the arrival of his brand new single "Nirvana." Featuring the talents of J Balvin, Skeppy's latest is a low-key and relatively melodic look from the UK heavyweight rhymer. "Good pussy keep me awake," he raps, over a smooth guitar lick. "Got them big racks make the milk shake / and I don't discriminate, but if she a snack that's a dinner date."

Following Skepta's opening verse, J Balvin holds it down with the follow-up, adding an interesting contrast with some Spanish bars. Despite the language difference, the chemistry on wax is clear, and it should be interesting to see how much momentum "Nirvana" gains before the big EP drop. Speaking of which, look for Skepta's All In EP to drop off tomorrow, featuring additional guest appearances from Kid Cudi and Teezee.

How do you feel about Skepta and J Balvin's "Nirvana?"

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Good pussy keep me awake
Got them big racks make the milk shake
And I don't discriminate, but if she a snack that's a dinner date

Skepta
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  380
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Skepta J Balvin
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Skepta Unites With J Balvin On "Nirvana"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject