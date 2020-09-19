mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skepta Taps L3 & Michael Phantom For Haunting "No Stress"

Aron A.
September 19, 2020 10:52
No Stress
Skepta Feat. Michael Phantom & L3

Skepta taps Michael Phantom and L3 for a brand new banger.


Skepta has been a busy guy this year, even if he didn't drop a solo project. He's been on a more collaborative tip as of late, recently working with D Block Europe's Young Adz and Chip for the intergenerational project, Insomnia. Beyond that, he's delivered a few stand-out verses on songs with Octavian, D Double Diesle, Gorillaz, and much more. 

The sound has been moving beyond grime and Skepta hasn't been scared of embracing change. The latest offering from the UK legend comes in the form of a collaboration with Essie Gang's L3 and Michael Phantom on "No Stress." Spooky trap production back the three as Skepta details a lifestyle of riches and luxury while L3 and Michael Phantom come through with sheer charisma and swag on their verses.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I was out in Cuba, speakin' Spanish, un poquito
Casablanca fit, these ladies call me suavacito
I love marijuana, in a week, I smoke a kilo
With my model ting, she sniffin' A1 perico

