Skepta says that he's been having stomach issues since his early 20s and that they've ultimately altered his life. Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, the London rap candidly wrote about the struggles he's dealt with from his health problems.

“Through song lyrics or word of mouth some of you know I have suffered from IBS/Stomach Ulcers/problems since my early 20’s,” Skepta wrote. “Apart from me not being able to maintain a steady weight, depression, short term memory loss it also controls my moods which has ultimately steered my Life.”



He added that he's tried to have the issues diagnosed, but has been unsuccessful so far, and even asked for help from anyone else who may have been through something similar.

“I’ve had an endoscopy and nothing was found but I still get crippling waves of pain in my stomach,” he explained. "So I think the next thing for me to do is to book an MRI scan but if anybody has any experience or advice about this kind of thing I would love to talk still.”

Skepta added that he's “sending strength” to anyone dealing with similar health issues and urged them not to "let it ruin your Life."

Skepta's post comes a month after he was admitted to the hospital for an unspecified illness. “Say a little prayer for me," he said in a post at the time.

