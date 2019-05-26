mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skepta Releases "Bullet From A Gun" Visual

Aron A.
May 26, 2019 10:02
Skepta is back with new visuals off of "Ignorance Is Bliss."

We're inching towards the release of Skepta's upcoming album, Ignorance Is Bliss which is due out this Friday. The rapper's new project has been in the works for a minute and serves as his official follow-up to Konnichiwa, although he's released a ton of music since then. To kick off the campaign for his new project, he unleashed two new singles which also serve as the first and second songs off of the project. The rapper unleashed his new music video for the first track off of the project, "Bullet From A Gun." The rapper takes on a simplistic approach to the visual as he's seen posted up a Camden Town tube station in London while havoc surrounds him. 

Peep his new video above and keep your eyes peeled for Ignorance Is Bliss

