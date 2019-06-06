Skepta's fresh off of the release of his latest album, Ignorance Is Bliss. The album marks his first album since the release of 2016's Konnichiwa and it has undoubtedly been worth the wait. Over the course of thirteen tracks, Skepta brings us up to speed on the latest developments in his life from dating Naomi Campbell to becoming a father for the first time. Even with the personal subject matter, he came through with some bangers such as "No Sleep." The rapper recently performed the single on COLORS Berlin where he brought the cover art to Ignorance Is Bliss to life.

In an effort to maintain consistency with the aesthetic to his new album, Skepta performed his latest single on COLORS in entirely thermal vision. The video kicks off with the rapper in front of the microphone but once the beat drops, the video replicates the cover art to Ignorance Is Bliss.

Although Skepta is fresh off of the release of his latest album, the rapper hasn't been slacking over the years. In 2017, he blessed fans with the Vicious EP and continued to release singles since then. He's also done a ton of collaborations with some of the newcomers in U.K.'s hip-hop scene. Most recently, he linked up with slowthai for "Inglorious" on Nothing Great About Britain which was an immediate highlight off of the album.