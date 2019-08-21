Skepta Jumps On Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party"

Pop Smoke‘s “Welcome to the Party” has quickly become one of the hottest new records in the country, with over 8 million views on Youtube and a recent remix from Nicki Minaj, but that’s not all that we should expect. Meek Mill & French Montana are also rumored to have remixes on the way as well, but before we get to hear those, UK rapper Skepta decides to join in on the fun and share his own version of the remix today.

Taking some elements of UK drill, listen to Skepta’s boisterous and energetic new remix and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, welcome to the party (Sexy)

I got the x, the shrooms, the acid, yes, you can see I’m a savage (Don't try this at home, I'm a savage)

Baby, welcome to the party (Sexy)

She pulled up in a Benz, she came with her friend

I told her meet my nigga Bari (Gang)