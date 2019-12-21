mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skepta Joins Killa Ki On "Inna London"

Aron A.
December 20, 2019 20:24
36 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Inna London
Killa Ki Feat. Skepta

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Killa Ki & Skepta join forces on their new track, "Inna London."


Peckham-bred rapper Killa Ki returned with his new project, Farda earlier today. The project follows the release of the two projects he released in 2018, KK Mode: Return Of The Outlaw and Moodswings. Strapped up with some major features, Farda proves that it can be his biggest project to date. 

Ki links up with Skepta for a highlight off of the project, "Inna London." Over an abrasive beat, Killa Ki's deadpan delivery details the ins and outs of the London streets before Skepta comes sweeping in on the second verse. The two find common ground in the art of hustling -- Ki from the streets and Skeppy from his artistic ventures -- but they tie it all back in to their experiences in London.

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
He said he's on me, still I'm outside, I don't give a fuck
He's a liar, treat 'em like a flyer when I stick him up
Man had a trey 8, man had a nina, I was in the dance with a whole lot of heat
It's a new day, man are tryna make dough, and I only answer the phone for the Ps

Killa Ki
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  36
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Killa Ki Skepta new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Skepta Joins Killa Ki On "Inna London"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject