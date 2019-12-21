Skepta Joins Killa Ki On "Inna London"

Peckham-bred rapper Killa Ki returned with his new project, Farda earlier today. The project follows the release of the two projects he released in 2018, KK Mode: Return Of The Outlaw and Moodswings. Strapped up with some major features, Farda proves that it can be his biggest project to date.

Ki links up with Skepta for a highlight off of the project, "Inna London." Over an abrasive beat, Killa Ki's deadpan delivery details the ins and outs of the London streets before Skepta comes sweeping in on the second verse. The two find common ground in the art of hustling -- Ki from the streets and Skeppy from his artistic ventures -- but they tie it all back in to their experiences in London.

Quotable Lyrics

He said he's on me, still I'm outside, I don't give a fuck

He's a liar, treat 'em like a flyer when I stick him up

Man had a trey 8, man had a nina, I was in the dance with a whole lot of heat

It's a new day, man are tryna make dough, and I only answer the phone for the Ps