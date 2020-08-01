Skepta Joins D Power Diesle On Grime Banger "Sniper"

It's been over a year since Skepta released his last solo album, Ignorance Is Bliss but he has been dropping off some impressive collaborations. This week, he teamed up with D Power Diesle for their latest collaboration, "Sniper."

Though just months earlier, Aitch claimed that grime is essentially dead, the latest collab from D Power Diesle and Skepta refute that heavily. Backed by massive grime production that'll rattle any room, Skepta kicks things off with a blizzard of bars. "Big Smoke, I ain't talkin' no steam and sauna/ Psycho, man I'm too out of order/ Keep my name out your mouth/ Rudeboy, you're a fan but still, you're a stalker," Skepta rings off. Though Skepta comes through with an elite performance, D Power Diesle still holds his own on the record with an effortless delivery.

Check out their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't act up again, you know that ain't really wise

Last time my brothers had a Twix in the ride

That's two sticks for you and your pussyole guys

My enemies get splashed without water

And I be in the kitchen cooking up a snack for my daughter

Never get my hands dirty, I don't link cats on the corner

