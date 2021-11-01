Skepta Doesn’t Hold Back On His New “Plugged In” Freestyle

It’s been several months since we’ve heard anything on Skepta’s front, but now, the UK rapper has returned with “Plugged In,” a freestyle he put together during a recent visit with Fumez The Engineer. The track comes in at just under three minutes long and sees the grime MC returning to his pirate radio roots.

As Complex reports, rumours began swirling earlier this year that Skepta could be heading into retirement, but if his new release is any indication of what’s to come, the 39-year-old sounds like he won’t be stepping away from the music scene anytime soon.

“I hope you brush your teeth before you talk about the big boss/Brand new bedsheets covered in your wifey’s lip gloss/You was at the top but you slipped off (Wasteman),” the Tottenham-born star cleverly spits at the top of the track.

Back in the summer, Skepta dropped off his All In EP, which saw him collaborate with Teezee and Kid Cudi on “Peace of Mind,” and Latin rapper J Balvin on “Nirvana.” The three other tracks from the projects showed off the UK star’s solo skills, earning him plenty of praise.

What do you think of the latest “Plugged In” Freestyle? Check out the video above and let us know below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Think that you're hard, but you soft like wool

Lick a man in the drawside with the stool

Real bad boy but I still look cool

White gold chain, and an iced out jewel

But they can't jack me because I'm not Ja Rule

