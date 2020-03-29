Skepta, Chip & Young Adz Flip A Classic M.I.A Record On "St. Tropez"

Three generations of UK grime and hip-hop have joined forces for a brand new collaborative project. Skepta, Chip, and D-Block Europe's Young Adz joined forces for their new joint effort, Insomnia. Locked in with 12-tracks, they deliver bangers on bangers at a time when it feels like we need some heat to get us through the times.

Track five on the project, "St Tropez," is an immediate highlight from the project. Production-wise, it stands out with an evident influence taken from jungle and garage but they also pay homage to another groundbreaking, albeit controversial, artist the UK scene -- M.I.A. They slyly flip her bars as they appropriately apply to their rise from the trap to stardom. Bonafide hustler makin' my name. Surely, it rings true to their success.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

New pussy good, home pussy feel safe

Got me busting my nut home and away

I'm with SK, it's LFW, like what's the vibe?

Love magazine party, hold a corner with the guys

Afterparty only had the Cali, killed the vibe

Women needing cocaine, got them waitin' in a line

