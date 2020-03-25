Skepta, Chip & D-Block Europe's Young Adz Join Forces On "WAZE"

Skepta, Chip, and D-Block Europe Young Adz are about to deliver a little blessing this weekend as the UK endures a lockdown in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The three rappers announced their new project, Insomnia earlier this week with the first single off of the album arriving today. "WAZE" is a dizzying banger produced by Cardo where grime and UK drill meet Young Adz gels together all three rappers styles through his honeyed harmonies on the hook that are doused in auto-tune while all three holds down their own on their respective verses. The song takes it's title from the GPS app Waze

The new project is set to include eleven tracks in total with Dirtbike LB, the other half of D-Block Europe, serving as the sole feature on the tracklist.

Check out their new project below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't on games today, dawg

When I'm on grade the flames spark

Better get your whole brigade, dawg

Pick a MC put him in a zoot

You don't want smoke, you just pick and choose

Put on your album, I'm skippin' through