Skepta, B Live & Cheb Rabi Dole Out The "Love Me Not" Music Video

Devin Ch
July 28, 2019 16:59
Skeppy embraces the dingy side of nightlife in "Love Me Not."

Skepta is prolonging the interest in his recent project Ignorance is Bliss in all sorts of ways. The "Love Me Not" music video comes to us in the midst of a European tourney encompassing Germany, the UK, and other border states. It's tp forget that Skeppy is a UK Top Boy, he blends so well with his extremities.

In the "Love Me Not" music video Cheb Rabi and B Live take up their rightful places next to Skepta in a dingy cellar of a party. The gathering reaches an emotional point of upheaval for several of the players involved, and as such, they often into different rooms in search of salvation, sobriety, anything they cling to for longer than a speed rail.

Skeppy'snew video is noted for its A-list cameos, among them: MC Bushkin and Mighty Moe of Heartless Crew, Slowthai, Lancey Foux, and Octavian, with whom he crafted "Bet" in late February.

[Via]

Skepta B Live Cheb Rabi Octavian Lancey Foux heartless crew slowthai
