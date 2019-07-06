Skepta Assists Headie One On "Back To Basics"

If there's one thing about Skepta, it's that he's always in tune with what's going on in with the youth. It's a big factor as to why he's been able to maintain his stature in the game after so many years. Headie One is gearing up to release his forthcoming project in the future and now, he builds the anticipation for it with his latest hit featuring Skepta.

Headie One and Skepta link up for their latest collaboration, "Back To Basics." Headie One and Skepta reflect on their come up over a hard-hitting drill beat. The two rappers swap bars back and forth as they recount the days in the trap and making it out of the streets. The single is set to appear on Headie One's upcoming project, Music x Road.

Keep your eyes peeled.

Quotable Lyrics

Fast forward, now I turn Starboy man ah don't stand on corner

Two left feet when your diamonds dancin', why your shine look so awkward?

It's One on the chorus with a bit of Skepta, that's what the gyal dem ordered

And you better lock up your wife and daughters 'cause all my guys is ballers