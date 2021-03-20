mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skepta & Rema Connect With JAE5 On "Dimension"

Aron A.
March 20, 2021 09:56
Dimension
JAE5 Feat. Skepta & Rema

Skepta and Rema connect with JAE5 for "Dimension."


JAE5 has played an integral role in the Afroswing sound in the UK. He's produced records like Dave's "Location" ft. Burna Boy, as well as NSG & Tion Wayne's "Options," among many other songs but, like many producers these days, he is getting ready to step into the limelight. This week, he unveiled a massive new record alongside Skepta and Rema titled, "Dimension." It's a slow-burning record that finds Rema on the hook and Skepta reflecting on his roots.

“For my first single, I wanted to pull off something that represented me well," JAE5 said in a statement. "It had to be heavily influenced by Afrobeats and the UK urban scene. Skepta and Rema are the perfect combination. ‘Dimension’ is a meaningful track with a vibe! Skepta, as always, delivers the maddest verse and Rema on the hook—that guy just isn’t normal! I hope everyone enjoys the track.”

Quotable Lyrics
Flashbacks to dead bodies and gun shots
Last time I seen my brother's face was a mugshot
PTSD will leave permanent scars
Can't lie, man, I ain't the same brother that I once was

JAE5
JAE5 Skepta Rema
Reject