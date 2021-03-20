Skepta & Rema Connect With JAE5 On "Dimension"

JAE5 has played an integral role in the Afroswing sound in the UK. He's produced records like Dave's "Location" ft. Burna Boy, as well as NSG & Tion Wayne's "Options," among many other songs but, like many producers these days, he is getting ready to step into the limelight. This week, he unveiled a massive new record alongside Skepta and Rema titled, "Dimension." It's a slow-burning record that finds Rema on the hook and Skepta reflecting on his roots.

“For my first single, I wanted to pull off something that represented me well," JAE5 said in a statement. "It had to be heavily influenced by Afrobeats and the UK urban scene. Skepta and Rema are the perfect combination. ‘Dimension’ is a meaningful track with a vibe! Skepta, as always, delivers the maddest verse and Rema on the hook—that guy just isn’t normal! I hope everyone enjoys the track.”

Quotable Lyrics

Flashbacks to dead bodies and gun shots

Last time I seen my brother's face was a mugshot

PTSD will leave permanent scars

Can't lie, man, I ain't the same brother that I once was