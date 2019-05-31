Skepta & Lancey Foux Keep It Gully On "Animal Instinct"

It's been three years since the release of Skepta's last album Konnichiwa which served as one of the most anticipated albums of 2016. Much has happened since. His album won his a Mercury Prize, he became a father, and he's still been grinding heavily in both fashion and music. He blessed us with his new album, Ignorance Is Bliss earlier today which highlights a ton of U.K. talent including Lancey Foux who appears on "Animal Instinct." Skeppy kicks things off with a boastful verse, delivering braggadocious bars like "I got nothing to prove, they wanna see me lose/ But I'm in Paris with the goons/ Take a selfie and go and hang it at the Louvre."

Lancey Foux's performance is not only the show-stealer on the song but also a highlight on the album. He handles hook duties while also holding down the second verse on the track.

Peep "Animal Instincts" below.

Quotable Lyrics

You see the white man's face when they see us in the Wraith

You see the fed ain't here, live like I'm ready to die today

I see it, it's mine, I take it

GTA life, been gettin' wasted

