Skepta & Kid Cudi Reunite On "Peace Of Mind"

UK heavyweight Skepta has officially returned with another dose of new music, keeping it moving with the five-track EP All In. As it happens, the project finds Skeppy reuniting with Kid Cudi, with whom he previously worked on Man On The Moon III highlight "Show Out." Now, the pair have once again joined forces for "Peace Of Mind," featuring an additional contribution from Teezee.

Over a triumphant instrumental by Josh Faulkner and Skepta, all three parties exhibit solid chemistry. "Give me the loot, nothin' to prove, I'm really a goon," raps Skepta, somehow toeing the line between amusing and formidable. "I stay with the honey like Winnie the Pooh / We got the acid, we got the shrooms." Teezee and Kid Cudi hold it down with a verse apiece, and the latter opts to lay back and let the music take over. It's an interesting approach from Mr. Rager, and though it's not the most technically dazzling contribution, it goes a long way in enhancing "Show Out's" acid-and-shroom-tinged vibe.

Check out Skepta's All In EP now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Give me the loot, nothin' to prove, I'm really a goon

I stay with the honey like Winnie the Pooh

We got the acid, we got the shrooms