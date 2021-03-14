mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skepta & Ben Okri Team Up With Tony Allen On "Cosmosis"

Aron A.
March 14, 2021 09:54
Cosmosis
Tony Allen Feat. Skepta & Ben Okri

The posthumous release from the late Afrobeats legend features Skepta and Ben Okri.


A posthumous album from the late Tony Allen will arrive later this month to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death. There Is No End is due out on April 30th through Blue Note records. Over the weekend, they released the first single from the project, "Cosmosis," a collaboration alongside Skepta and Ben Okri. The song was co-produced by Allen, Damon Albarn, and Remi Kabaka. 

"This man could have lived another 150 years and kept creating new worlds," said Okri in a press statement. "He had become the master shaman of his art. He knew himself and his mind. He wanted the album to be open to the energies of a new generation... but like a great mathematician or scientist who found a code for a new world, with just a few beats, he created this extraordinary canvas."

Check the song out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
She was lookin' for a prince so now she's hittin' the road
She tried kissin' a frog oh now she's lickin' a toad
Spiritual girl, she's got a story to tell, she taught me to love myself,
Forget everyone else, forget and I forgive

