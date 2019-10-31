mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skepta & AJ Tracey Embrace The Rockstar Life On "Kiss & Tell"

Aron A.
October 31, 2019 12:53
Kiss & Tell
Skepta & AJ Tracey

AJ Tracey & Skepta join forces on their brand new banger.


Skepta and AJ Tracey have always shown each other love but for the first time, they've hopped on a brand new song for a little Halloween treat. "Kiss & Tell" is the latest collaboration between the two grime artists. Skepta holds down the production on the track as he and AJ Tracey go bar-for-bar about the various women they encounter in their daily rockstar life. We can't help but assume that it's based on recent experiences since the pair have been on the road together for the past two weeks on the European leg of the "Ignorance Is Bliss" tour. The last date of the tour is tonight in Paris so we can only expect that the two will perform the song live.

Both artists are having great years. Skepta's Ignorance Is Bliss and AJ Tracey's self-titled debut album are two of the strongest projects that came out of the U.K this year. The release of "Kiss & Tell" arrives less than a week after Tracey dropped off the deluxe edition of his debut album.

Quotable Lyrics
Callin' my gorillas when I gotta go ape
No chips in the clique, man, I rang this tan
Had Pyrex, had pots, no pans
All she ever wanted was a man that's gang
Your girl gave me top like a Virgil lookbook
And I got kicks like a Shaolin clan

