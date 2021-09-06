Skepta Adds Visuals To "Eyes On Me"

Skepta continues to push selects from his "All In" EP.

Pushing forward on the campaign that follows his All In project, Skepta has touched down with the new visuals for the "Eyes On Me."

Directed by Matthew Walker, the behind the scenes-styled video follows Skepta through a day in his life as he and his set travel in a matching set of Cullinan trucks as the emcee makes his way through a Bottega Veneta campaign shoot and works with Diesel on the Sound of the Brave collaboration all while sipping on his own brand of Havana Club rum.

His work/life balance is scored by the Ragz Original-produced track, following up on the cinematic showing of previous single "Nirvana." The selections are two of five total that appear on the EP that arrived this summer.