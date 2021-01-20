A few days ago, messages leaked on the net that allegedly featured Solange Knowles' son Julez Smith Jr. speaking out about his failed relationship with former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson. In the leaked NSFW messages, the 16-year-old nephew of Beyoncé claimed that he and Jackson were romantically involved, but broke things off because she cheated on him, causing him to get "revenge." "I made sure to ruin her life," he allegedly wrote in one message. While neither party has outwardly commented on this matter since it was leaked online, Jackson appears to be clapping back at her ex in a series of posts on her Instagram story.

The 18-year-old seemed to be indirectly speaking out about the bitter break-up in a message on her story, alluding to the idea that he made up the story about her being a cheater. She shared a quote that read, "People have to pretend you're a bad person so they don't feel guilty about the things they did to you."

She also shared a message expressing her desire to move on from the failed romance. "You live and you learn. Don’t look back just move forward. Love you guys," she penned on Twitter, adding a purple heart.

Along with the leaked messages, an explicit video of Jackson also leaked onto the net, with many suspecting Julez was responsible for the revenge porn.

