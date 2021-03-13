SK8 & Tyla Yaweh Are "Famous"

SK8 is trying something a little new with his latest single "Famous." The track blends pop-rock with hip-hop to create a sound that is a genre-melting experience. The jubilant guitars and smooth melodies sound great together. The Taylor Gang artist also brings Tyla Yaweh along for a feature. Although the track does sound like it could jumble in with the rest of the poppy songs on the radio, "Famous" does have an addicting hook.

“You’re always turning the page, and it’s about not looking back,” SK8 told American Songwriter of his new sound and project. “No matter what happens, we can still all get on the same page. Whether we’re going through something, we can always still figure things out through communication. If you really want something, you gotta go for it. You gotta say it. If you get aligned with everything in your life, you’ll be alright.” Let us know what you think of "Famous" below.

Quotable Lyrics

She just wanna be my famous girl

She be havin' dreams she in my world

If it's not about a bag, baby, tell me what you live for

She wanna band, I be poppin' on a billboard