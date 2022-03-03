As it stands, the Philadelphia 76ers are on a 4-game winning streak. This is mostly thanks to the addition of James Harden, who has found new life on the Sixers. After playing lackadaisical on the Nets, Harden is now a new man, and he seems to be fitting in just right next to Joel Embiid, who has been in desperate need of a partner like James.

Heading towards the playoffs, the Sixers have been looking for ways to bolster and boost their roster. There have been plenty of opportunities to do so in the free agency market, and with the Lakers letting go of one of their big men on Tuesday, the Sixers have positioned themselves for a huge roster move.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, DeAndre Jordan has officially signed a new deal with the Sixers, and now, he will become the team's backup center. This is a big move for the roster, as they are now making sure they have enough depth for the playoffs. The Sixers are a team that could definitely go all the way, and while Jordan is no longer a star, he is still serviceable in the paint.

