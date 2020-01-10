Philadelphia 76ers' rookie Matisse Thybulle learned a valuable lesson today as the team took off for their two-game road trip - don't forget the biscuits when you're picking up the team order. Thybulle was apparently in charge of keeping the vets fed on their flight to Dallas, but judging from Tobias Harris' IG story he botched the order.

For one, veteran forward Kyle O'Quinn wasn't happy that the rook only picked up six Popeyes biscuits for 20 people. And although Thybulle claims nobody even told him to get biscuits in the first place, that excuse certainly wasn't going to fly. Lesson learned: always order extra biscuits on top of the extra biscuits that you just ordered.

Additionally, Thybulle forgot to pickup the fries from Popeyes so the fellas had to settle for Chick-Fil-A. Check out the disappointment in the video embedded below.

Thybulle recently missed multiple weeks with a knee injury but he returned to action on Thursday night as the Sixers' picked up a 109-98 victory over the Boston Celtics. Though Tobias Harris was giving the 22-year old forward a hard time about the Popeyes & Chick-Fil-A orders, he clearly has taken a liking to the kid.

"I always want him to stay locked in and still present yourself as if you're playing,” Harris said on Wednesday, according to NBC Sports, “get to the arena the same time if you were going to be playing, stay in your routine. I think routine is big over the course of the season and not getting out of that. I am always throwing the iPad to him with the personnel in there and quizzing him a little bit after, so just making sure his mind is locked into each and every game, so when he comes back it's second nature and the same thing and he can walk right back into it."

Up next for the Sixers is a Saturday night matchup against the Mavericks in Dallas, followed by a trip to Indiana. We'll keep you posted if Thybulle screws up the Whataburger order.