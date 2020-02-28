Stop me if you've heard this one before: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has suffered an injury and will be out for at least a week.

The oft-injured All Star exited Wednesday's game just eight minutes after tipoff, following a collision with Cleveland Cavaliers' big man Ante Zizic but there's hope that he won't miss much action. The team announced on Thursday that Embiid did not have structural damage in his sprained left shoulder and he will be re-evaluated in a week.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Sixers picked up a win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night without the help of Embiid nor Ben Simmons, who is expected to miss at least two weeks with a back issue. To date, Embiid has missed 17 games this season due to either injury or suspension although there does seem to be some encouragement from the Sixers in the fact that his latest injury does not appear to be too severe.

"The fact that there is no structural damage we all hear loudly," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said on Thursday, per ESPN. "Maybe it's a simple as that in some ways. Of course, it's as much from the personal standpoint as it is a selfish coach, he's looking forward to this run home, this final third, this responsibility, no Ben [Simmons] for how long we'll all figure out in time. To learn that from him and his perspective, from the team perspective that is exciting news."

Up next for the Sixers is a four-game West coast road trip, including matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.