As it stands, the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with some issues when it comes to Ben Simmons. The superstar point guard wants off of the team and the Sixers are looking at ways to offload him so he is no longer an issue. Unfortunately, it hasn't been going too well for the Sixers as they simply can't figure out a deal that works for them.

According to Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey, there are rumblings that the team is looking towards the offseason as the perfect opportunity to find Simmons a new home. In fact, the Sixers believe they could go out and get James Harden, who can choose to not activate his player option this summer. If that were to happen, the Sixers could engage in a sign and trade.

Per Pompey:

"Several members of the front office are keen on the idea of keeping Simmons this season and pursuing Harden from the Brooklyn Nets for a sign and trade, according to multiple sources."

What stands in the Sixers' way right now is the fact that Harden seems perfectly happy in Brooklyn. The Nets are his best opportunity to win an NBA title, and his chemistry with Kevin Durant continues to be on another level. With that being said, the Sixers are grasping at straws with this rumored desire.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring up updates from around the NBA.

