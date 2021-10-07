Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are working on their divorce right now, and so far, it has been a rocky process. The Sixers want to get rid of Simmons but so far, they have struggled to find a trade partner willing to give up the pieces necessary. There are still a few teams interested in Simmons, and among those teams are the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Detroit Pistons, just to name a few.

According to reports, the Indiana Pacers are also in the thick of the Ben Simmons sweepstakes, and as it stands, the Sixers believe they have a great chance at working on a deal with that franchise.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to Jordan Schultz, the Sixers are working on acquiring players like Caris LeVert as well as Malcolm Brogdon. There is no guarantee that the Pacers would want to give up both of those players, however, the Sixers seem to believe it is a realistic request. After all, Simmons is a player who can do some damage when he's playing confidently, and the Pacers could use the star power as their team is currently fading into obscurity.

This is a developing story that continues to get more layered, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details. In the meantime, tell us where you think Simmons should go, in the comments below.