In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons was awful. While he may have gotten 13 assists, he was only able to score five points on four shots which is unacceptable from your supposed "superstar." Sixers fans were livid following the match and since the loss, many have been calling for Simmons to get traded. He hasn't been able to live up to his contract and based on comments made by Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers, it seems like Simmons isn't well-liked.

Today, however, Simmons got some interesting news when it comes to his future in Philadelphia. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers had a sit-down conversation with Simmons where they reiterated their intentions for the star. Essentially, Rivers wants to help Simmons through his shooting woes and that for the foreseeable future, they want Simmons on their team.

This is certainly surprising news as it seemed like trading Simmons was the only viable option. Of course, the Sixers could change their mind on the matter, especially if Simmons doesn't show any improvement throughout the offseason. He's going to need to put in a lot of work, which is something we haven't seen a lot of from the star.

