Joel Embiid has been a crucial member of the Philadelphia 76ers, even though sometimes he is incredibly inconsistent. When Embiid plays well, the team plays well and they have driven that philosophy home over the last couple of seasons. Recently, Ben Simmons went down with a back injury and could very well miss the rest of the season. In light of Simmons' injury, it was supposed to be Joel Embiid who would pick up the play and lead his team to victory.

Unfortunately for Embiid and the Sixers, his role could take a huge hit as he went down with a shoulder injury last night. During the first quarter of a match against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Embiid was seen clutching his shoulder and never returned to the game. His team eventually lost, 108-94.

Embiid is supposed to undergo an MRI today which will give the team a better sense of his timeline for recovery. The Sixers were finally starting to string together some wins and if they lose Embiid for a significant amount of time, their playoff chances may very well go out the window. If you're a Sixers fan, you're certainly praying for a speedy recovery.

Stay tuned for updates on Embiid's condition as we will be sure to bring them to you.