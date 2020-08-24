After seven seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team has decided to part ways with head coach Brett Brown, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This was a move that many saw coming as the Sixers were swiftly eliminated from the playoffs in four games by the Boston Celtics. Throughout the series, many pundits were growing increasingly frustrated with Brown's coaching and now, he has found himself at a job.

As reported by Wojnarowski, Elton Brand will be staying with the team although it would appear as though the franchise is looking to change the structure of their front office and implement some systemic changes that will stick with them, moving forward.

Now, the team looking for a brand new head coach, and it seems like they already have some candidates on their minds. Wojnarowski reported that Ty Lue is one of those names and that Lue is offering up mutual interest in the position. Lue is a coach that has won a title before although the Sixers will be competing with the Brooklyn Nets for his services.

The offseason is going to bring forth numerous coaching hires, so stay tuned for updates as we will bring you the latest.