Over the last couple of years, Bradley Beal has been a part of numerous trade rumors. The Washington Wizards aren't exactly the best destination for a star of his caliber, and there was this belief that he would eventually want to move on, entirely. Well, even if Beal did want a deal, it wasn't going to happen this year as he had to have season-ending surgery on his wrist.

With that being said, it is being reported by The Athletic that the Philadelphia 76ers were very interested in Beal. In fact, before trading Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, one of their plans was to offer Simmons to the Wizards for a package that included none other than Beal. Needless to say, this would have been a massive trade, albeit not of the same magnitude as the deal with the Nets.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

"In an alternate universe, a healthy Bradley Beal would have added significant drama to this past trade deadline. The 76ers did their due diligence with the Wizards on Beal throughout the season, but many across the NBA say it was much more than that. Multiple sources said the Sixers worked during the season on a potential trade. Beal faced a decision on whether to force a trade out of Washington and Philadelphia had prominent interest at the deadline if he was cleared to play from his wrist injury. The 76ers’ package would have been centered around Simmons and draft picks, sources said. Several teams beyond Philadelphia would have engaged should the Wizards have opened conversations, but that never happened. Beal ultimately did not request a trade, and underwent season-ending wrist surgery on Feb. 10, the day of the deadline."

As for Beal's future in Washington, it seems like he is content with staying there long-term. Of course, his feelings could change, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates concerning the NBA.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

[Via]