Sisqo Celebrates "Unleash The Dragon" Anniversary With "Genesis" EP

Milca P.
December 01, 2019 03:23
Genesis
Sisqo

The Master Dragon returns.


20 years after the debut of his solo Unleash The Dragon album, Sisqo has dropped off his newest Genesis EP. Outfitted with four tracks, the R&B vet crafted the project as a token of gratitude for fans that have seen him through the past two decades. Commentingonsuch gratitude,theDru Hill member also hinted at a possible reunion for the legendary group.

"Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans that have supported me," he penned in an Instagram caption promoting the new effort. "As we approach the 20th anniversary of my debut solo album ”Unleash The Dragon” I’m sharing my new EP ”GENESIS” in celebration of it! Blessings to you and yours & please stay tuned for more from both me & my group Dru Hill!”

dropping on
2019-12-01
