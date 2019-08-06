SiR has been relatively quiet since he dropped off his TDE debut, November, last year, but thankfully that looks to be changing here later this week. The Inglewood artist just announced that he’s releasing a new single with Kendrick Lamar this Thursday called “Hairdown.”

"#HAIRDOWN feat. @kendricklamar this Thursday! Drop a 🏷 in the comment if you're ready!” he captioned the Instagram post, while sharing the artwork and a teaser. “I been goin' silly for the Westside (Westside),” SiR effortlessly croons before the clip abruptly ends (see below).

The single will presumably be the first single off his upcoming sophomore album, which will be released later this year via his new home at RCA Records.

“Thank you all for your continued support. Excited for the next step in my journey,” he wrote while announcing his new signing at RCA Records today. Check it all out (below) and look for the new K.Dot single to impact later this week. Who's excited to hear some new TDE from SiR & Kendrick?