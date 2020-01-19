Sir Michael Rocks Releases "Broken Window Of Opportunity" Album

Sir Michael Rocks has been around for some time now. We were first introduced to him through the Chicago-based rap duo, The Cool Kids, and their 2011 debut, When Fish Ride Bicycles. Sir Michael Rocks has remained active both as a solo artist and as a Cool Kid since then, accustoming us to his eccentric ear for beats and quirky rhymes. He dropped his Funds & Access project in 2018 and, last year, The Cool Kids put out collaborations with both The Alchemist and Kenny Beats. Through all these ventures, Sir Michael Rocks has excelled at imbuing personality into his music so nothing feels cookie-cutter.

After minimal promotion, Sir Michael Rocks released his new album, Broken Window Of Opportunity, on Friday. He offers thirteen tracks with distinct sounds. Mainstream trap templates are test-driven and some more boom bap style raps are tossed in too. The whole project has buoyant energy, which doesn't only emanate from the colourful production, but playful lyrical themes. "Art Show" explores the predicament of "yo bitch" being distracted by the allures of the art scene. Karl Lagerfeld, Virgil Abloh, Art Basel and a Murakami exhibit are all stealing her attention away from you. How are you supposed to compete?

Listen to Broken Window Of Opportunity below and read our 2014 interview with SMR here.