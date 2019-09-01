SiR & Smino Make for A Soulful Duo On "LA Lisa"

Top Dawg Entertainment's resident soul singer, SiR, dropped his second full-length project with the label, Chasing Summer. While it boasts appearances from legendary artists, like Jill Scott and Lil Wayne, it also enlists rising talents like Sabrina Claudio and Smino. Smino shows up on one of the album's standouts, "LA Lisa", where him and SiR make for an incredibly soulful duo.

"LA Lisa" resembles one of those classic R&B tracks that consists of dudes providing character profiles of girls from their small hometowns - almost like they're piecing together a high school drama. This feeling is heightened by the fact that both SiR and Smino reference the fathers of the girls in question, as if they present significant obstacles that must be overcome while sneaking the girls out of their windows in order to attend a party or make out in a car. The song consists of woozy psychedelic guitar and dull drums that serve as the perfect cushioning for the singers' stories. Both artists show they know how to stack their impassioned vocals so they wash over you in the way a smooth R&B track should.

Quotable Lyrics

Darlin', Miss Lisa, she a moaner

So bad, put your ass in the MOMA

Yes, put that on my mama

Pour Moët, it's a moment

- Smino