Singer Roxy Rosa Scores Kodak Black Feature On "What About You"

Up-and-coming R&B singer Roxy Rosa is back with yet another single just in time for the summer. "What About You" featuring Kodak Black is a bouncy R&B jam infused with the colorful influence of dancehall.

"What About You" finds Roxy Rosa reaching out to a past lover with an incredibly catchy and hypnotic hook that repeats the song's title. With lines both in English and Rosa's Dutch, the singer provides a soundtrack for the summer, even for those who don't speak either language. Rosa's versatility shines with speedy flows and memorable drawn-out melodies similar to Kodak's.

"What About You" marks Roxy Rosa's biggest collaboration yet and the third single she's released in 2020, preceded by "Risico" and "Oeh Baby". Her debut album, See Joy, was released in April of last year and contains "Ups and Downs" which remains the most popular track of her career with over 3 million Spotify streams.

Check out the song below!

Quotable Lyrics

Roxy Rosa slide in my double R

What about us, What about you,

What about me, What about me,

Girl I love you

Wanna hold your hand, Wanna be your man