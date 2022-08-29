It's been made clear that DJ Khaled knows how to roll out a record and God Did arrived like a hurricane. The heavily stacked project was the latest addition to DJ Khaled's impressive catalog, and while each track accumulated its own following, the title track was arguably the most talked about among fans. "God Did" hosted looks from Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy, and social media timelines lit up as listeners dissected their favorite bars.

As the initial hype surrounding God Did's release dissipates in the days that have followed, artists continue to reflect on their inclusions on the record.

Philadelphia producer Fridayy is an emerging star with talents that have already resulted in collaborations with Eric Bellinger and Duckwrth, and on Instagram, he was thrilled to share his excitement about his life-changing God Did feature. The singer-songwriter-producer uploaded a video of himself working on his portion of the record and his peers admired his humbling work ethic.

"#PHILLY Where 'GOD DiD' Started," he wrote in the caption. "After me and @mrruntheplay came up w the idea once I found that first melody I knew it would be special. Called my guy @visions_byrizz THANKYOU for catching this raw moment of me creatin this brodie knew it would touch Khaled the way it touched me but I never thought it would turn into what it is right now. God DID!"

He gave a shoutout to A&R Eddie Fourcell for sending the track to DJ Khaled, and he thanked the megaproducer for building the track we hear today.

"This sh*t really crazy cause I made this sh*t in the trenches on a $1000 set up," Fridayy added. "I Made Everything Here. I prayed here, slept here, cried here, worked my ass off here and I thank God it’s finally paying off fr. GOD REALLY DID GOD DID ft ME, JAY Z, @richforever @liltunechi @johnlegend OUT NOW! #Fridayy #MelodyGod."

Another motivating "started from the bottom" story that is sure to inspire others. Check it out below.