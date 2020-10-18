Sinead Harnett Recruits EarthGang For Upbeat New Single "Take Me Away"

London singer Sinead Harnett just dropped a new single and she's bringing EarthGang along for the ride.

The singer previously worked with artists like Masego and GoldLink but this time, she takes the lead on the track.

Although EarthGang is credited as a unit, only Olu (formerly known as Johnny Venus) drops by to spit a verse.

Harnett's gentle vocals and retail-ready production from producer GRADES make the song sound like something that should already be on the radio, but Olu's verse switches up the vibe with some very necessary contrast.

"I know men ain't supposed to cry," he confesses. "Know you need me to be strong/but I can bet you one thing, I'll never leave you alone"

His wild flow and energetic cadence stand out next to Harnett's seasoned pop melodies and hint at EarthGang's rarely-explored pop potential.

Check out "Take Me Away" below and be sure to sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna fake it with you

With my love, you're guaranteed the truth

I put a mask on for the world, we all do

But I only wanna lie next to you