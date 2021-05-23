Sinead Harnett & Lucky Daye Deal With Fading Love On "Anymore"

Sinead Harnett blessed the world with her latest album Ready Is Always Too Late, which features a handful of dope features. One of such is "Anymore" alongside the talented crooner Lucky Date. The single is somber and emotional, but touches on an aspect of love we don't hear about too often.

Many songs touch on being in love, falling in love, and staying in love. However, "Anymore" focuses on what happens when the love is lost. Two lovers admit to missing the feelings of deep connection, and opining about the future of their relationship. If you're in that place, this is a good song to recoil into. Check out "Anymore," and the rest of Harnett's latest album, and let us know what you think below.



Quotable Lyrics

‘Cause we don’t love like that

It never gets old when we’re out on the road

Somehow we fell off track

We can go over mountains, under valleys

But we can’t get back

‘Cause we don’t love like that anymore