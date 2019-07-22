mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sinead Harnett & Gallant Team Up On "Pulling Away"

Milca P.
July 22, 2019 00:13
25 Views
00
0
Pulling Away
Sinead Harnett Feat. Gallant

Sinead Harnett shares a new track.


Songstress Sinead Harnett has tapped the talents of crooner Gallant for a little hklp on her latest "PullignAway" ballad. The track is only the latest to preview Harnett's forthocing prohject, the follow-up to 2017's Chapter One full0length outing. "Pulling Away" finss company in other loose drops of the year that include "Leo Bear." 

While still untitled, the full effort is expected to arrive at the end of the year and reportely boasts a strong list of collaborators in the backend that include songwriters and prsucers such as Rodney Jerkins, Autmn Rowe, Alan Sampson, and Illangelo among others.

If this smooth new duet is any idication, however, the wait will be well worth it. 

Quotable Lyrics

Can't we finish what we started?
'Cause these arms
Are sick of living so guarded
Swimming in dead to you

Sinead Harnett
Sinead Harnett Gallant Songs new music rnb r&b
