If you happen to be one of those 90s kids that think they saw comedian Sinbad in a genie movie called Shazaam, get ready to be proven wrong. Again. The infamous Mandela Effect scenario has tons of kids in the 90s claiming that they watched Sinbad star as a genie, although there has been no proof that the film ever existed. Now, the comedian's kids is speaking up on the controversy.

It “did not happen,” his daughter Paige Bryan told NBCLX. “Get over it.” Sinbad’s son, Royce Adkins, added “people the closest to us who know everything about our family” have sometimes second-guessed whether the movie exists.

“My dad and Shaq—people confuse them all the time,” Bryan said. She may be referring to Kazaam, the Shaquille O’Neal film where the NBA legend plays a genie. Also, Sinbad believes his Sinbad the Sailor costume may have people conflating him and Kazaam.

Shazaam disciples on Reddit have rallied under the subreddit r/MandelaEffect. The Mandela Effect is a, “theory that a large group of people with the same false memory used to live in a parallel universe.” Millions once claimed that Nelson Mandela died while in prison, which was untrue. That is how the term was created. Another famous Mandela Effect is The Berenstain Bears, which many believe was once The Berenstein Bears.

