SimxSantana Drops "Trenches 2 Riches" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk

Aron A.
April 12, 2020 15:50
Trenches 2 Riches
SimxSantana

Philadelphia's SimxSantana leaves a memorable impression on his new project, "Trenches 2 Riches."


Emerging Philadelphia talent SimxSantana is making a bid as the next to blow from the city. After catching a buzz off of his numerous music videos he released on YouTube, he's making his formal introduction on his Columbia Records debut, Trenches 2 Riches. The EP is six-songs but each track is banger that shows SimxSantana's versatility and general ability to adapt, especially when having others on the track. The tracklist includes appearances from Stunna 4 Vegas, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Relle Bey, and fellow Philly native, Lil Uzi Vert who appears on the remix to "Flexin N Flashin."

Check out the project and tracklist below.

1. Shooter On Deck
2. Shots Ft. Stunna 4 Vegas
3. Basic ft. Fivio Foreign
4. Trenches ft. Lil Durk
5. Better Days ft. Relle Bey
6. FLEXIN N' FLASHIN (Remix) ft. Lil Uzi Vert

